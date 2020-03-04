TD Asset Management Inc. Acquires 125,792 Shares of Hartford Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:HIG)

TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:HIG) by 9.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,394,993 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 125,792 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.39% of Hartford Financial Services Group worth $84,774,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HIG. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Hartford Financial Services Group by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,044,477 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,674,077,000 after buying an additional 2,257,147 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,387,051 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,306,053,000 after purchasing an additional 272,675 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,529,878 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $336,050,000 after purchasing an additional 286,199 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group by 5.5% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,495,240 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $211,846,000 after purchasing an additional 183,437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,413,607 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $146,673,000 after purchasing an additional 275,720 shares during the last quarter. 90.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on HIG shares. MKM Partners increased their price objective on Hartford Financial Services Group to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Argus upgraded Hartford Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Buckingham Research lowered Hartford Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Hartford Financial Services Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Hartford Financial Services Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.50.

Shares of HIG traded up $2.47 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $54.05. 1,448,928 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,492,943. Hartford Financial Services Group Inc has a 52-week low of $47.50 and a 52-week high of $62.75. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.47. The firm has a market cap of $19.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29.

Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.23 billion. Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 10.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Hartford Financial Services Group Inc will post 5.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.325 dividend. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This is a positive change from Hartford Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is 23.01%.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, marine, livestock, liability, and umbrella coverages; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages.

