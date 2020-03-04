TD Asset Management Inc. Acquires 53,451 Shares of S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI)

TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI) by 14.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 423,206 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,451 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. owned 0.17% of S&P Global worth $115,556,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPGI. Country Club Trust Company n.a. boosted its stake in S&P Global by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 1,238 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC boosted its stake in S&P Global by 0.5% during the third quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 9,379 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,298,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in S&P Global by 41.2% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 161 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in S&P Global by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,154 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $588,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its stake in S&P Global by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 3,490 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $953,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 82.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get S&P Global alerts:

Shares of NYSE:SPGI traded up $14.30 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $294.44. The company had a trading volume of 847,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,573,463. The stock has a market cap of $70.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.02. S&P Global Inc has a one year low of $194.95 and a one year high of $312.94. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $294.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $269.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.12. S&P Global had a return on equity of 496.20% and a net margin of 31.69%. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc will post 10.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th will be issued a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. This is an increase from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 25th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.12%.

SPGI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on S&P Global in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $298.00 price target for the company. Raymond James lowered S&P Global from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on S&P Global from $299.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. ValuEngine raised S&P Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised S&P Global from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $266.00 to $326.00 in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. S&P Global currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $285.82.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

Featured Story: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI).

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.