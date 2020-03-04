TD Asset Management Inc. Boosts Position in SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY)

TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,932,666 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,462 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.38% of SYSCO worth $165,320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IMS Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of SYSCO during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $211,000. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services grew its stake in SYSCO by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 27,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,310,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in SYSCO by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 431,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,224,000 after acquiring an additional 33,869 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in SYSCO in the 4th quarter valued at $1,856,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in SYSCO by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 657,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,263,000 after acquiring an additional 89,813 shares during the period. 79.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SYSCO alerts:

In other SYSCO news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 47,643 shares of SYSCO stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $4,049,655.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,613,240. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas Bene sold 39,384 shares of SYSCO stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $3,347,640.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,298,965. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 134,080 shares of company stock worth $11,361,954. 5.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SYY traded up $1.94 on Wednesday, hitting $70.44. 1,893,566 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,910,177. SYSCO Co. has a fifty-two week low of $65.24 and a fifty-two week high of $85.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $78.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.38. The stock has a market cap of $35.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.70.

SYSCO (NYSE:SYY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.01. SYSCO had a net margin of 3.00% and a return on equity of 78.49%. The company had revenue of $15.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that SYSCO Co. will post 3.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. SYSCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.70%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SYY. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of SYSCO from $94.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on shares of SYSCO in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $94.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $90.00 price target (down previously from $94.00) on shares of SYSCO in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of SYSCO from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $90.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of SYSCO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.20.

About SYSCO

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, and SYGMA. The company distributes a line of frozen foods, such as meats, seafood, fully prepared entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; a line of canned and dry foods; fresh meats and seafood; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; and fresh produce.

Read More: The risks of owning bonds

Receive News & Ratings for SYSCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SYSCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.