TD Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 760,491 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 27,922 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.63% of Celanese worth $93,632,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in Celanese in the fourth quarter valued at $230,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC increased its holdings in Celanese by 30.2% in the third quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 4,691 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $574,000 after buying an additional 1,087 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in Celanese by 27.4% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 452,384 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $55,322,000 after buying an additional 97,168 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in Celanese by 162.1% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 249 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tuttle Tactical Management purchased a new position in Celanese in the fourth quarter valued at $1,011,000. 95.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CE stock traded up $2.87 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $97.52. 606,912 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 992,641. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $117.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.31. Celanese Co. has a 12-month low of $88.07 and a 12-month high of $128.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.58.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by ($0.10). Celanese had a return on equity of 37.36% and a net margin of 13.53%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.38 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Celanese Co. will post 10.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.02%.

Several research firms recently commented on CE. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Celanese from $124.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Celanese from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $113.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Celanese from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Bank of America raised Celanese from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on Celanese from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $119.71.

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

