TD Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV)

TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,044,228 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 15,145 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of Fiserv worth $120,744,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of FISV. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. purchased a new position in Fiserv in the third quarter valued at $11,438,995,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Fiserv by 44.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,673,283 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,452,315,000 after buying an additional 7,234,231 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Fiserv by 5.7% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 26,949,480 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,791,697,000 after buying an additional 1,445,676 shares during the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Fiserv by 6,803.1% in the fourth quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,401,666 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,903,000 after buying an additional 1,381,361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, USS Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at $125,830,000. 91.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.29, for a total transaction of $5,143,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 869,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,410,470.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Devin Mcgranahan sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.12, for a total transaction of $406,420.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,315,327.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 123,500 shares of company stock valued at $14,498,720 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FISV traded up $3.43 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $112.80. 208,295 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,835,903. Fiserv Inc has a fifty-two week low of $81.62 and a fifty-two week high of $125.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s 50 day moving average is $119.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.01). Fiserv had a return on equity of 11.78% and a net margin of 8.77%. The business had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. Fiserv’s quarterly revenue was up 160.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Fiserv Inc will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on FISV. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective (up previously from $130.00) on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Fiserv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fiserv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, SunTrust Banks restated a “positive” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.82.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. The company's Payments and Industry Products segment provides electronic bill payment and presentment services; Internet and mobile banking software and services; account-to-account transfers; person-to-person payment services; debit and credit card processing and services; payments infrastructure services; and other electronic payments software and services.

