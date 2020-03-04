TD Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Willis Towers Watson PLC (NASDAQ:WLTW)

TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson PLC (NASDAQ:WLTW) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 450,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,807 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson were worth $90,986,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WLTW. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Willis Towers Watson by 66.9% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Thor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Willis Towers Watson during the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Willis Towers Watson during the 4th quarter valued at about $116,000. Carlson Capital Management purchased a new stake in Willis Towers Watson during the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Willis Towers Watson by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Willis Towers Watson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Willis Towers Watson from $222.00 to $219.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. Citigroup started coverage on Willis Towers Watson in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $240.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Willis Towers Watson from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $229.44.

Shares of WLTW stock traded up $9.62 on Wednesday, hitting $206.78. The company had a trading volume of 472,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 744,136. The firm has a market cap of $25.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $207.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $197.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Willis Towers Watson PLC has a twelve month low of $166.13 and a twelve month high of $220.97.

Willis Towers Watson (NASDAQ:WLTW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $4.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.85 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. Willis Towers Watson had a return on equity of 13.99% and a net margin of 11.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.00 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Willis Towers Watson PLC will post 12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This is a boost from Willis Towers Watson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Willis Towers Watson’s payout ratio is 23.72%.

About Willis Towers Watson

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. The company's Human Capital and Benefits segment offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

