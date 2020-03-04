TD Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC)

TD Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,212,917 shares of the company’s stock after selling 127,659 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.53% of Centene worth $139,126,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its stake in shares of Centene by 71.6% in the 3rd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. Savior LLC purchased a new position in shares of Centene in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Centene by 44.9% in the 4th quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Centene by 31.5% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Centene by 54.2% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. 98.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CNC. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of Centene from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and issued a target price (up previously from ) on shares of Centene in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Centene from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of Centene from $68.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Centene in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Centene presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.62.

CNC traded up $8.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $62.22. 13,798,099 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,083,546. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.19. The company has a market cap of $32.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.81, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.01. Centene Corp has a fifty-two week low of $41.62 and a fifty-two week high of $68.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73. The business had revenue of $18.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.45 billion. Centene had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 15.18%. The business’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Centene Corp will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Keith H. Williamson sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.13, for a total transaction of $650,430.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Tommy G. Thompson sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.98, for a total transaction of $31,490.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 71,500 shares of company stock valued at $4,425,920. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Centene Corporation operates as a diversified and multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. The company's Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which covers dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

