TD Asset Management Inc. Grows Holdings in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 43.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 467,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 141,686 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $77,950,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Boston Partners boosted its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 29.8% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,782,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $296,906,000 after purchasing an additional 409,195 shares during the period. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 1,210,999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $134,476,000 after acquiring an additional 70,098 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,028,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $171,321,000 after acquiring an additional 85,255 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 759,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $111,767,000 after acquiring an additional 3,686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 613,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $102,229,000 after acquiring an additional 35,637 shares during the last quarter. 79.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Cfra increased their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $165.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded Ameriprise Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Ameriprise Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $175.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.90.

In related news, insider Joseph Edward Sweeney sold 8,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.50, for a total value of $1,356,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,669 shares in the company, valued at $3,294,557.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 52,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.43, for a total value of $9,254,748.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 69,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,319,497.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 67,905 shares of company stock valued at $11,952,744. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AMP traded up $3.83 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $144.39. The company had a trading volume of 751,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 773,431. The stock has a market cap of $18.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.34 and a beta of 1.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $169.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $155.04. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $121.57 and a 52 week high of $180.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $4.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.25 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 37.39% and a net margin of 14.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 18.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were given a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.10%.

About Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Annuities, Protection, and Corporate & Other.

