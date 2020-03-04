TD Asset Management Inc. Grows Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 7.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 434,095 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 28,330 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $75,212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DE. KLCM Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Deere & Company by 4.7% in the third quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. now owns 1,319 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in Deere & Company by 69.7% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Deere & Company by 1.1% in the third quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. now owns 6,276 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Deere & Company by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 9,045 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,567,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allied Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Deere & Company by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,558 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,601,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. 66.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Deere & Company from $180.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. Bank of America upgraded Deere & Company from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Barclays lifted their target price on Deere & Company from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. DZ Bank cut Deere & Company from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $148.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Deere & Company to and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Deere & Company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $175.65.

In other Deere & Company news, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 7,562 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total transaction of $1,346,036.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 67,974 shares in the company, valued at $12,099,372. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO John C. May II sold 5,075 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.38, for a total value of $879,903.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 49,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,522,840.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,099 shares of company stock worth $4,049,805. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of DE traded up $4.81 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $162.59. 1,576,302 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,882,200. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $167.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $167.92. The company has a market cap of $51.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.05. Deere & Company has a 1-year low of $132.68 and a 1-year high of $181.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $6.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.17 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 26.92% and a net margin of 8.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.54 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 9.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.58%.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment offers agriculture and turf equipment, and related parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; and tillage, seeding, and application equipment.

