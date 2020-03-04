TD Asset Management Inc. Grows Position in PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC)

TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) by 23.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 591,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 111,905 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.13% of PNC Financial Services Group worth $94,342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNC. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. West Oak Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 99.0% in the 4th quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Savior LLC bought a new stake in shares of PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 48.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

Get PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

PNC has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. UBS Group lowered their price objective on PNC Financial Services Group from $157.00 to $154.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Bank of America raised PNC Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $144.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on PNC Financial Services Group from $162.00 to $159.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Odeon Capital Group began coverage on PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Monday, November 25th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $156.18.

In other PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Robert Q. Reilly sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.50, for a total transaction of $1,545,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 114,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,731,501.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Charles E. Bunch acquired 1,000 shares of PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $153.11 per share, for a total transaction of $153,110.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,781 shares in the company, valued at $732,018.91. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 24,178 shares of company stock valued at $3,727,967 over the last three months. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PNC stock traded up $3.42 on Wednesday, reaching $128.91. 1,730,159 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,916,954. PNC Financial Services Group Inc has a 52 week low of $118.70 and a 52 week high of $161.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.06 billion, a PE ratio of 11.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $149.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $146.68.

PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.05. PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 24.83%. The firm had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.75 EPS. PNC Financial Services Group’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PNC Financial Services Group Inc will post 11.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Investors of record on Friday, January 17th were paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 16th. PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.39%.

About PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

See Also: What causes a stock to be most active?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC).

Receive News & Ratings for PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.