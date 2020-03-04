TD Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI)

TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 796,334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,943 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH were worth $113,199,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 31.8% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 7,907 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,908 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 2,281 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 138,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,304,000 after purchasing an additional 2,218 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 44,822 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,231,000 after purchasing an additional 4,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,762 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. 91.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CCI traded up $4.79 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $162.92. 1,625,636 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,226,020. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $64.96 billion, a PE ratio of 82.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $153.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $142.67. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH has a twelve month low of $117.85 and a twelve month high of $168.75.

CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH had a net margin of 16.01% and a return on equity of 8.30%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH will post 5.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH’s payout ratio is 84.36%.

CCI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in a report on Thursday, January 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $147.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.27.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 70,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

