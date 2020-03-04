TD Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 7.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,346,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 91,987 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.27% of Marsh & McLennan Companies worth $149,995,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MMC. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 31.7% in the fourth quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Thor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the third quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. 88.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MMC stock traded up $2.93 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $109.45. The company had a trading volume of 3,128,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,772,627. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.19, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.74. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.86 and a 52-week high of $119.88. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.34 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 29.72%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, November 21st that allows the company to buyback $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 4.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 29th were paid a $0.455 dividend. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 28th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.06%.

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, CEO Scott Mcdonald sold 5,972 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.39, for a total transaction of $712,997.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on MMC shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $104.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.67.

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance, reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

