TD Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM)

TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM) by 9.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,466,421 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 122,347 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. were worth $85,199,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. during the third quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 8.2% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,631 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period. BB&T Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 4.1% in the third quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 82,670 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,834,000 after acquiring an additional 3,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 1.8% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 52,589 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,444,000 after acquiring an additional 931 shares during the last quarter. 19.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. China Renaissance Securities raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.00.

Shares of TSM stock traded up $1.94 on Wednesday, reaching $56.82. The company had a trading volume of 7,008,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,315,551. The stock has a market capitalization of $289.23 billion, a PE ratio of 26.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. has a one year low of $37.18 and a one year high of $60.64. The business’s 50-day moving average is $56.83 and its 200 day moving average is $52.07.

Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. (NYSE:TSM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $317.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $303.20 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. had a net margin of 32.28% and a return on equity of 21.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.86 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 19th will be issued a $0.4171 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 18th. This represents a $1.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. This is a boost from Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg.’s dividend payout ratio is 61.40%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacturing, selling, packaging, testing, and computer-aided design of integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices. The company manufactures masks and electronic spare parts; researches, develops, designs, manufactures, sells, packages, and tests color filters; and offers customer and engineering support services.

