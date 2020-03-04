TD Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 10.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,551,780 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 144,470 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.13% of Starbucks worth $136,433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,130 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 2,772 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 20,636 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,814,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 13,309 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,171,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berkeley Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 9,982 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $878,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. 68.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Starbucks alerts:

In other news, EVP Lucy Lee Helm sold 18,982 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.49, for a total value of $1,679,717.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jill Walker sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.47, for a total transaction of $172,940.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 25,234 shares of company stock valued at $2,227,343. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SBUX traded up $1.10 on Wednesday, reaching $79.70. The company had a trading volume of 958,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,619,373. Starbucks Co. has a 1 year low of $69.03 and a 1 year high of $99.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.69 billion, a PE ratio of 26.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $87.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.13.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The coffee company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.03. Starbucks had a net margin of 13.81% and a negative return on equity of 62.51%. The firm had revenue of $7.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. Starbucks’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 6th were given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 5th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.95%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Barclays upgraded shares of Starbucks from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $107.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Starbucks to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Starbucks has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.31.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Featured Article: Why are percentage decliners important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.