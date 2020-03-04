TD Asset Management Inc. Has $112.88 Million Holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 224,544 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,980 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. owned 0.15% of BlackRock worth $112,878,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLK. Firestone Capital Management acquired a new position in BlackRock in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock by 760.0% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 86 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BLK traded up $13.55 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $495.62. 726,263 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 775,070. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 2.33. The company’s 50 day moving average is $536.31 and its 200 day moving average is $481.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.51. BlackRock, Inc. has a one year low of $403.54 and a one year high of $576.81.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The asset manager reported $8.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.69 by $0.65. The business had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.81 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.79% and a return on equity of 13.86%. BlackRock’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.08 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 31.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $3.63 per share. This is an increase from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.30. This represents a $14.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 4th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.35%.

In related news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 46,730 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $536.74, for a total transaction of $25,081,860.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Gary Shedlin sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $571.49, for a total transaction of $2,285,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 110,381 shares of company stock valued at $60,691,912. 1.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of BlackRock from $565.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. ValuEngine lowered shares of BlackRock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank lowered shares of BlackRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $585.00 to $584.00 in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. Finally, Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a $570.00 price target (up previously from $535.00) on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. BlackRock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $547.33.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

