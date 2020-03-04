TD Asset Management Inc. Has $116.79 Million Holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp (NYSE:AQN)

TD Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp (NYSE:AQN) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,244,193 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 148,441 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities were worth $116,789,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 56.7% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 4,286 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,551 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,451 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180 shares during the period. FIL Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Csenge Advisory Group increased its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 13,124 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 1,513 shares during the period. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Algonquin Power & Utilities in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $189,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Algonquin Power & Utilities alerts:

Algonquin Power & Utilities stock traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $16.57. The company had a trading volume of 78,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 944,348. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.55 and its 200-day moving average is $14.17. Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp has a fifty-two week low of $11.03 and a fifty-two week high of $16.85.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $439.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $443.87 million. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a net margin of 32.65% and a return on equity of 8.42%. Analysts anticipate that Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a $0.141 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is 88.89%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on AQN shares. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $15.00 to $15.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Howard Weil lowered shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Raymond James set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a research note on Friday, February 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.76.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Profile

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets in Canada and the United States. It generates and sells electrical energy through a portfolio of non-regulated renewable and clean energy power generation facilities.

See Also: Straddles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AQN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp (NYSE:AQN).

Receive News & Ratings for Algonquin Power & Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Algonquin Power & Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.