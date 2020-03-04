TD Asset Management Inc. Has $127.87 Million Holdings in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL)

TD Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,182,127 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 6,347 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Paypal were worth $127,871,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Paypal during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Paypal during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new position in Paypal during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Paypal during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Paypal during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 82.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO John D. Rainey sold 5,460 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.63, for a total value of $669,559.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 107,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,225,032.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,719 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.73, for a total transaction of $2,693,550.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 407,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,708,160.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 242,793 shares of company stock valued at $26,498,355. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Paypal from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price objective on shares of Paypal in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Paypal from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Paypal in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Guggenheim raised shares of Paypal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.97.

NASDAQ:PYPL traded up $5.00 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $114.76. 5,244,320 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,711,993. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.92. Paypal Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $94.51 and a twelve month high of $124.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $116.83 and a 200 day moving average of $108.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The credit services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.94 billion. Paypal had a net margin of 13.84% and a return on equity of 17.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paypal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

