TD Asset Management Inc. Has $136.65 Million Stock Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 231,153 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,149 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.20% of Intuitive Surgical worth $136,646,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 283.3% in the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 46 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. 85.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ISRG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $692.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. BidaskClub upgraded Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded Intuitive Surgical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank cut Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $610.00 to $595.00 in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $665.00 target price (up previously from $575.00) on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Friday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Intuitive Surgical has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $627.14.

Intuitive Surgical stock traded up $20.90 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $579.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 697,784. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $455.15 and a 52 week high of $619.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $585.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $558.80. The stock has a market cap of $64.84 billion, a PE ratio of 50.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 1.10.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $3.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.38 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 18.16% and a net margin of 30.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.96 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 10.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Reiter Kara Andersen sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $562.30, for a total transaction of $224,920.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,822 shares in the company, valued at $1,586,810.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jamie Samath sold 225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $584.63, for a total value of $131,541.75. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 195 shares in the company, valued at $114,002.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,739 shares of company stock worth $11,361,446. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories. Its da Vinci Surgical System transforms the surgeon's natural hand movements outside the body into corresponding micro-movements inside the patient's body. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

