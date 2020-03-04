TD Asset Management Inc. Has $144.04 Million Stock Position in Shopify Inc (NYSE:SHOP)

TD Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in Shopify Inc (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 6.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 361,783 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 26,594 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.31% of Shopify worth $144,040,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SHOP. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its position in Shopify by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 4,759,464 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,892,268,000 after acquiring an additional 58,372 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in Shopify by 37.2% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,210,762 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,276,535,000 after buying an additional 870,046 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Shopify by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 553,078 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $219,980,000 after buying an additional 67,141 shares during the period. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC increased its holdings in Shopify by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 472,684 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $147,317,000 after buying an additional 95,997 shares during the period. Finally, Strategy Capital LLC increased its holdings in Shopify by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Strategy Capital LLC now owns 307,608 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $122,299,000 after buying an additional 22,127 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Shopify alerts:

SHOP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Shopify from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $450.00 to $575.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of Shopify from $400.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. UBS Group reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $450.00 price target on shares of Shopify in a report on Thursday, February 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $675.00 price target on shares of Shopify in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Shopify from $325.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $473.81.

NYSE SHOP traded up $28.10 on Wednesday, hitting $505.04. 2,170,235 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,807,406. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $481.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $383.12. The company has a market cap of $56.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -454.99 and a beta of 1.13. Shopify Inc has a 1-year low of $181.00 and a 1-year high of $593.89.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The software maker reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.29. The business had revenue of $505.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $482.26 million. Shopify had a negative net margin of 7.91% and a negative return on equity of 2.69%. On average, analysts expect that Shopify Inc will post -2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Shopify Profile

Shopify Inc provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, ship orders, build customer relationships, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

Read More: Cost of Debt

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.