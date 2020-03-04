TD Asset Management Inc. Has $156.07 Million Stock Holdings in Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

TD Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 15.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,281,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 620,361 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.26% of Charles Schwab worth $156,072,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Clarius Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 7,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 4,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 6,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 78.0% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 11,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $536,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. 81.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SCHW shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Charles Schwab from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Compass Point upgraded Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a price target (up from ) on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Monday, January 13th. UBS Group upgraded Charles Schwab from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Charles Schwab from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Charles Schwab currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.73.

NYSE SCHW traded down $1.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $37.13. 18,141,795 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,643,793. The stock has a market cap of $54.00 billion, a PE ratio of 13.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.29. Charles Schwab Co. has a one year low of $34.58 and a one year high of $51.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $46.36 and a 200-day moving average of $43.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 20.14% and a net margin of 34.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. This is a positive change from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.47%.

In other Charles Schwab news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 327,360 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.19, for a total value of $15,448,118.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bernard J. Clark sold 28,078 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total value of $1,431,978.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 609,202 shares of company stock worth $28,521,767 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

