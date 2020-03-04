TD Asset Management Inc. Has $165.46 Million Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 511,367 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,622 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.12% of Netflix worth $165,463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NFLX. Fulcrum Equity Management bought a new stake in Netflix in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new stake in Netflix in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Netflix in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Netflix in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Netflix in the 3rd quarter worth about $54,000. Institutional investors own 80.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Netflix alerts:

NFLX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Imperial Capital reduced their target price on shares of Netflix from $446.00 to $438.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. UBS Group set a $400.00 target price on shares of Netflix and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $426.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $415.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $379.78.

In related news, CEO Reed Hastings sold 83,692 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.61, for a total value of $28,171,564.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 83,692 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,171,564.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 1,894 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.75, for a total transaction of $704,094.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 163,363 shares of company stock worth $59,073,357. Corporate insiders own 3.72% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NFLX traded up $14.05 on Wednesday, hitting $382.82. The stock had a trading volume of 4,095,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,721,117. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $252.28 and a 52-week high of $393.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $164.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $361.29 and a 200-day moving average of $313.05.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The Internet television network reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $5.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.45 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 28.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Netflix Profile

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

See Also: Understanding Stock Ratings



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.