TD Asset Management Inc. Has $78.36 Million Stake in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 125.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 833,212 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 464,210 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.35% of Dollar Tree worth $78,363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DLTR. Equitec Specialists LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dollar Tree during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dollar Tree during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 120.7% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 331 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dollar Tree during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 35.8% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 451 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DLTR stock traded down $3.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $78.75. 5,304,049 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,068,720. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.75, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $88.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.99. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 52 week low of $80.69 and a 52 week high of $119.71.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $6.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.39 billion. Dollar Tree had a negative net margin of 6.82% and a positive return on equity of 20.85%. Dollar Tree’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.93 EPS. Analysts expect that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 4.88 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DLTR. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $127.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Loop Capital lowered shares of Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $94.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $102.00 to $98.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Dollar Tree presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.36.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and beauty care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Valentine's Day, Easter, Halloween, and Christmas merchandise.

