TD Asset Management Inc. Has $80.36 Million Holdings in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT)

TD Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 349,645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 19,479 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of American Tower worth $80,355,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $259,000. Chicago Equity Partners LLC grew its position in shares of American Tower by 255.3% during the 3rd quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 4,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $896,000 after buying an additional 2,910 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC grew its position in shares of American Tower by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 2,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $475,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of American Tower by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, BB&T Corp grew its position in shares of American Tower by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 33,948 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,507,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.81% of the company’s stock.

AMT traded up $7.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $249.90. 1,586,081 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,057,904. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.03, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.64 billion, a PE ratio of 59.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $240.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $225.89. American Tower Corp has a 1 year low of $176.84 and a 1 year high of $258.62.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.60). The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 32.51% and a net margin of 24.90%. American Tower’s revenue was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that American Tower Corp will post 8.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of American Tower from $234.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of American Tower from $254.00 to $273.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $204.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $218.00 price target (up previously from $216.00) on shares of American Tower in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $265.00 price target on shares of American Tower in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. American Tower presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $237.08.

In other American Tower news, Director David E. Sharbutt sold 2,200 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.60, for a total transaction of $535,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $998,029.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven O. Vondran sold 1,261 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.68, for a total transaction of $289,626.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,705 shares in the company, valued at $6,592,964.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,774 shares of company stock worth $1,579,766 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 171,000 communications sites.

