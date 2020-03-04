TD Asset Management Inc. Has $80.42 Million Stake in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP)

TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 9.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 471,647 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,206 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $80,416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ADP. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 361.1% during the 4th quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 166 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors own 91.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ADP traded up $8.30 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $163.54. The company had a trading volume of 1,467,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,284,392. Automatic Data Processing has a 52 week low of $148.15 and a 52 week high of $182.32. The stock has a market cap of $70.38 billion, a PE ratio of 28.89, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $174.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $168.17.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The business services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.08. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 16.97% and a return on equity of 46.96%. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.79%.

Automatic Data Processing announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, November 12th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to purchase up to 6.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. BidaskClub raised shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Automatic Data Processing from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $212.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a report on Sunday, February 2nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $186.20.

In related news, VP Donald Weinstein sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.08, for a total transaction of $340,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,372,756.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP John Ayala sold 6,484 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.03, for a total transaction of $1,141,378.52. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,446,315.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,528 shares of company stock valued at $2,556,051. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

