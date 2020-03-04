TD Asset Management Inc. Has $84.51 Million Position in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC)

TD Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 9.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,570,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 165,288 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Co were worth $84,505,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC grew its holdings in Wells Fargo & Co by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 36,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,973,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150 shares during the period. Tdam USA Inc. grew its holdings in Wells Fargo & Co by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Tdam USA Inc. now owns 108,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,830,000 after purchasing an additional 6,882 shares during the period. Founders Financial Securities LLC grew its holdings in Wells Fargo & Co by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 14,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $801,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares during the period. Abbrea Capital LLC grew its holdings in Wells Fargo & Co by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 46,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,506,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the period. Finally, Capital One National Association acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Co during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,185,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WFC stock traded up $0.59 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $41.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,933,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,876,290. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $47.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The company has a market cap of $173.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.14. Wells Fargo & Co has a one year low of $39.46 and a one year high of $54.75.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.17). Wells Fargo & Co had a return on equity of 12.11% and a net margin of 18.81%. The firm had revenue of $19.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.11 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Co will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Co’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.58%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Co from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Odeon Capital Group cut shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $48.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, January 16th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Co from $52.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Co from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.53.

Wells Fargo & Co Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

