TD Asset Management Inc. Has $95.63 Million Holdings in MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV (NYSE:MKC)

TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV (NYSE:MKC) by 9.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 563,443 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,347 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.42% of MCCORMICK & CO /SH worth $95,633,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Chicago Equity Partners LLC increased its position in MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 335.6% in the 3rd quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 6,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after acquiring an additional 5,135 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 30,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,773,000 after buying an additional 2,321 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 707,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,599,000 after buying an additional 13,537 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 45,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,269,000 after buying an additional 8,544 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 19,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,043,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.37% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MKC. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. ValuEngine cut shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $163.00 price target on shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH in a research report on Friday, January 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $156.00.

Shares of NYSE:MKC traded up $3.37 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $153.27. 926,303 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 730,956. MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV has a 1-year low of $133.37 and a 1-year high of $174.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $163.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $164.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $20.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.19, a PEG ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.22.

MCCORMICK & CO /SH (NYSE:MKC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.61. MCCORMICK & CO /SH had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 21.00%. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.67 EPS. MCCORMICK & CO /SH’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV will post 5.26 EPS for the current year.

MCCORMICK & CO /SH Company Profile

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

