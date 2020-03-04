TD Asset Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM)

TD Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 465,660 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 19,859 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of 3M worth $82,152,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Boston Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of 3M by 0.7% during the third quarter. Boston Advisors LLC now owns 9,250 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,521,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of 3M by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,414 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of 3M by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 8,595 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,516,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of 3M by 3.1% during the third quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. now owns 2,145 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Successful Portfolios LLC raised its holdings in shares of 3M by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 3,752 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $662,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

Get 3M alerts:

MMM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on 3M from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised 3M from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $143.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised 3M from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $179.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Wolfe Research raised 3M from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their price target on 3M from $160.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. 3M presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $173.92.

In related news, CEO Michael F. Roman sold 8,906 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total value of $1,442,772.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,152 shares in the company, valued at $7,800,624. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Michael G. Vale sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.17, for a total value of $994,812.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 53,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,563,982.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 17,123 shares of company stock valued at $2,748,744 over the last quarter. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MMM traded up $7.70 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $152.94. The company had a trading volume of 4,121,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,023,118. 3M Co has a twelve month low of $144.44 and a twelve month high of $219.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $87.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $164.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $166.57.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $8.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.12 billion. 3M had a net margin of 14.22% and a return on equity of 51.39%. 3M’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.31 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that 3M Co will post 9.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a $1.47 dividend. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.84%. This is a positive change from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.44. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.62%.

3M Profile

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

Recommended Story: What is a stock split?



Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.