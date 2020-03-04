TD Asset Management Inc. Lowers Position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

TD Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 34.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,412 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 35,417 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of Booking worth $136,393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Redmond Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Booking by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 621 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in Booking by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 229,574 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $471,483,000 after acquiring an additional 9,027 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Booking in the fourth quarter valued at $885,000. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Booking by 87.0% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 132,166 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $271,433,000 after acquiring an additional 61,493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Booking by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,294 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,872,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. 89.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ BKNG traded up $36.81 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $1,719.83. 435,943 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 580,468. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,592.45 and a 1-year high of $2,094.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,916.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,961.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.00 billion, a PE ratio of 15.28, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The business services provider reported $23.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $22.11 by $1.19. The firm had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. Booking had a net margin of 32.29% and a return on equity of 74.06%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $22.49 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 99.21 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on BKNG shares. JMP Securities reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $2,300.00 price target on shares of Booking in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Booking from $2,300.00 to $2,067.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Booking from $2,300.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company a “top pick” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $1,775.00 price target on shares of Booking in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Booking in a research report on Friday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2,026.35.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

