TD Asset Management Inc. Lowers Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

TD Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 668,024 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 36,601 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $140,245,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Firestone Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Stryker in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stryker in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stryker in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hudock Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Stryker by 123.5% during the fourth quarter. Hudock Capital Group LLC now owns 181 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Stryker during the third quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors own 72.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Stryker stock traded up $8.13 on Wednesday, reaching $196.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,668,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,390,760. The company has a market capitalization of $73.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $213.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $211.71. Stryker Co. has a 52 week low of $174.84 and a 52 week high of $226.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The medical technology company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.11 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 25.75% and a net margin of 13.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.18 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 9.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. Stryker’s payout ratio is 27.85%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SYK shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Stryker from $242.00 to $248.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Piper Jaffray Companies cut Stryker from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Piper Sandler cut Stryker from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Stryker in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $248.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays cut Stryker from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $226.00 to $207.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $228.43.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

