TD Asset Management Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET)

TD Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET) by 9.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 373,682 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 39,311 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. owned 0.49% of Arista Networks worth $76,007,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ANET. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in Arista Networks by 31,852,200.0% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 637,046 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $129,576,000 after acquiring an additional 637,044 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 4.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,904,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,013,633,000 after purchasing an additional 174,887 shares in the last quarter. Montag & Caldwell LLC lifted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 159.4% during the third quarter. Montag & Caldwell LLC now owns 204,280 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,806,000 after purchasing an additional 125,516 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 980,387 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $199,411,000 after purchasing an additional 107,988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 2.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,123,287 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $507,296,000 after purchasing an additional 48,455 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ANET traded up $7.89 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $199.64. 497,724 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 887,291. Arista Networks Inc has a 52-week low of $173.31 and a 52-week high of $331.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.04 billion, a PE ratio of 18.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 5.41 and a current ratio of 5.81. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $222.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $217.99.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $552.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $550.63 million. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 27.00% and a net margin of 37.20%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.25 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Arista Networks Inc will post 7.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. JMP Securities cut Arista Networks to an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 14th. ValuEngine cut Arista Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Arista Networks in a research note on Friday, February 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $225.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “hold” rating and set a $215.00 price objective (up previously from $205.00) on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $229.00.

In related news, Director Nikos Theodosopoulos sold 1,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.09, for a total value of $272,122.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $991,846.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Daniel Scheinman sold 9,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.06, for a total value of $2,053,819.98. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,434,256.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 65,428 shares of company stock valued at $14,155,937. 23.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms, including universal leaf, spline, and universal spine products.

