TD Asset Management Inc. Purchases 13,265 Shares of Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX)

TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 7.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 193,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,265 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. owned 0.24% of Equinix worth $112,726,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Equinix during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Savior LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equinix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Equinix by 81.1% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 67 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equinix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Equinix by 108.1% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 77 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. 99.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on EQIX. Cfra upped their price objective on Equinix from $590.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Equinix from $634.00 to $630.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Equinix from $520.00 to $532.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Equinix from $630.00 to $695.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on Equinix from $560.00 to $680.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $626.53.

In other Equinix news, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 1,705 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $631.92, for a total transaction of $1,077,423.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,818,719.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Sara Baack sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $583.91, for a total value of $145,977.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,672 shares in the company, valued at $4,479,757.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 29,280 shares of company stock valued at $17,559,127 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EQIX traded up $23.90 on Wednesday, reaching $639.06. 366,874 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 460,906. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s 50 day moving average is $609.97 and its 200-day moving average is $574.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Equinix Inc has a 1-year low of $421.19 and a 1-year high of $657.00.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. Equinix had a net margin of 9.12% and a return on equity of 5.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.36 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Equinix Inc will post 22.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $2.66 per share. This represents a $10.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 25th. This is an increase from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.46. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.65%.

Equinix, Inc (Nasdaq: EQIX) connects the world's leading businesses to their customers, employees and partners inside the most-interconnected data centers. In 52 markets across five continents, Equinix is where companies come together to realize new opportunities and accelerate their business, IT and cloud strategies.

