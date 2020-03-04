TD Asset Management Inc. Purchases 14,500 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE)

TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,474,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,500 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $136,505,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ICE. HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP grew its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 350.0% in the fourth quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 96.0% in the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 394 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. 89.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Vice Chairman Charles A. Vice sold 8,868 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.19, for a total transaction of $826,408.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 361,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,678,027.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles R. Crisp sold 2,908 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.56, for a total value of $277,888.48. Following the sale, the director now owns 51,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,892,767.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 183,277 shares of company stock valued at $17,046,466. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ICE traded up $4.37 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $99.31. 256,211 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,875,757. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $51.69 billion, a PE ratio of 28.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.43. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.50. Intercontinental Exchange Inc has a 52 week low of $71.90 and a 52 week high of $101.93.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.95. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 29.52%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange Inc will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 15th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.35%.

Several analysts have issued reports on ICE shares. Wells Fargo & Co raised Intercontinental Exchange from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Monday, December 16th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $101.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.92.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, Asia, Israel, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings.

