TD Asset Management Inc. Purchases 16,003 Shares of Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR)

TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 301,700 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,003 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. owned 0.14% of Charter Communications worth $146,348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CHTR. Tdam USA Inc. lifted its position in Charter Communications by 160.4% during the 4th quarter. Tdam USA Inc. now owns 18,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,941,000 after buying an additional 11,352 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in Charter Communications by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 28,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,606,000 after buying an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in Charter Communications by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 132,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,366,000 after buying an additional 28,181 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in Charter Communications by 48.8% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 225,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,370,000 after buying an additional 73,914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Charter Communications by 210.0% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,074,000 after purchasing an additional 5,689 shares during the period. 71.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CHTR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $440.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Argus upped their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $440.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $505.00 to $605.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $515.00 to $576.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Charter Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $520.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Charter Communications presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $524.95.

Shares of CHTR traded up $24.54 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $519.57. 1,264,197 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,378,022. The company has a market cap of $104.38 billion, a PE ratio of 69.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.02. Charter Communications Inc has a 52 week low of $335.53 and a 52 week high of $546.54. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $517.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $465.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $3.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.78. The company had revenue of $11.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.71 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 4.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.29 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Charter Communications Inc will post 14.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Lance Conn sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,776,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Craig A. Jacobson sold 940 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $529.64, for a total value of $497,861.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,737,590.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,968 shares of company stock valued at $19,432,487 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Charter Communications, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cable services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view, and spectrum mobile and spectrum guide services, as well as ad-supported free online video products.

