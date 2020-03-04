TD Asset Management Inc. Purchases 243,290 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 6.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,123,477 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 243,290 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $161,146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Abbrea Capital LLC raised its position in shares of AT&T by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 28,560 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares during the last quarter. Capital One National Association purchased a new position in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,292,000. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of AT&T by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 208,590 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares during the last quarter. Providence First Trust Co raised its position in shares of AT&T by 91.0% in the 4th quarter. Providence First Trust Co now owns 47,738 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,866,000 after purchasing an additional 22,741 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $919,000. 55.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

T traded up $1.84 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $38.14. 28,376,565 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,213,052. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.67 and a 1 year high of $39.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $260.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.73.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.01. AT&T had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 13.37%. The company had revenue of $46.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.06 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. AT&T’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 10th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.45%. This is a positive change from AT&T’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 9th. AT&T’s payout ratio is 58.26%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. HSBC lowered shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. ValuEngine lowered shares of AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of AT&T in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.03.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Luczo bought 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $37.81 per share, with a total value of $3,781,000.00. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

