TD Asset Management Inc. Purchases 44,887 Shares of Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY)

TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) by 6.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 726,988 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 44,887 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly And Co were worth $95,548,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LLY. Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. lifted its position in Eli Lilly And Co by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 19,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,530,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its position in Eli Lilly And Co by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 4,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Monument Capital Management lifted its position in Eli Lilly And Co by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 16,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,173,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC lifted its position in Eli Lilly And Co by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC now owns 4,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Financial Corp IN lifted its position in Eli Lilly And Co by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 9,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.01% of the company’s stock.

LLY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays initiated coverage on Eli Lilly And Co in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Eli Lilly And Co from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $116.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus boosted their price objective on Eli Lilly And Co from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 30th. Mizuho began coverage on Eli Lilly And Co in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $148.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised Eli Lilly And Co from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eli Lilly And Co has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.31.

In related news, SVP Myles O’neill sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $3,000,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,850,880. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.61, for a total value of $29,322,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 113,589,351 shares in the company, valued at $16,653,334,750.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 1,122,350 shares of company stock worth $149,280,882 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LLY traded up $9.55 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $139.86. 3,524,739 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,767,009. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.30. Eli Lilly And Co has a 1 year low of $101.36 and a 1 year high of $147.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.97, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.34. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $139.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $122.30.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.21. Eli Lilly And Co had a return on equity of 192.27% and a net margin of 37.27%. The firm had revenue of $6.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly And Co will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This is a boost from Eli Lilly And Co’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Eli Lilly And Co’s payout ratio is 49.01%.

Eli Lilly And Co

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

