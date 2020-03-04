TD Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

TD Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,288,007 shares of the company’s stock after selling 196,900 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.45% of Amcor worth $79,002,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AMCR. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amcor in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $745,182,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Amcor by 40.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 96,941,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,050,851,000 after purchasing an additional 27,771,481 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amcor in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,026,000. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in shares of Amcor by 142.7% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,740,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,552,000 after purchasing an additional 2,199,848 shares during the period. Finally, NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Amcor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,032,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Amcor alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AMCR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Amcor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised Amcor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Amcor in a research report on Friday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.81.

Shares of AMCR traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $9.69. The company had a trading volume of 387,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,959,272. The company has a market capitalization of $15.70 billion, a PE ratio of 15.93 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Amcor plc has a one year low of $9.13 and a one year high of $11.77. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.11.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. Amcor had a return on equity of 14.91% and a net margin of 4.01%. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. Analysts forecast that Amcor plc will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 3rd. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.41%.

Amcor Profile

Amcor plc develops, manufactures, and sells various packaging products for food, beverage, pharmaceutical, medical, home and personal care, and other products worldwide. It provides flexible packaging products, specialty cartons, plastic bottles and jars, and capsules and closures. The company is based in Bristol, the United Kingdom.

Read More: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR).

Receive News & Ratings for Amcor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amcor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.