TD Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG)

TD Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG) by 48.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 629,605 shares of the company’s stock after selling 592,639 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.25% of Dollar General worth $98,206,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DG. Hudock Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Dollar General in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Busey Wealth Management acquired a new position in Dollar General in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Dollar General by 244.7% in the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Dollar General by 346.2% in the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on DG. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Dollar General in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Dollar General in a report on Monday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $169.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Dollar General from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $164.35.

NYSE:DG traded up $3.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $159.60. 1,102,506 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,620,710. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The business has a 50-day moving average of $157.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $156.41. Dollar General Corp. has a twelve month low of $108.74 and a twelve month high of $167.04. The company has a market capitalization of $39.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.98, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.44.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.04. Dollar General had a return on equity of 25.53% and a net margin of 6.09%. The company had revenue of $6.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Dollar General Corp. will post 6.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry and other home cleaning supplies; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

