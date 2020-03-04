TD Asset Management Inc. Sells 11,806 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

TD Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 415,513 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 11,806 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.15% of Lockheed Martin worth $161,793,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Security National Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth $61,000. Firestone Capital Management acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Lockheed Martin by 34.8% during the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 182 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.95% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Marillyn A. Hewson sold 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $436.12, for a total value of $9,594,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 55,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,228,210.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John Frank A. St sold 556 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $438.60, for a total value of $243,861.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $614,478.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,793 shares of company stock valued at $17,313,473 in the last 90 days. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of LMT traded up $23.36 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $400.76. The stock had a trading volume of 1,265,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,264,682. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $424.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $395.85. Lockheed Martin Co. has a twelve month low of $292.53 and a twelve month high of $442.53. The firm has a market cap of $107.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The aerospace company reported $5.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.03 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $15.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.28 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 198.95% and a net margin of 10.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.39 EPS. Analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a $2.40 dividend. This represents a $9.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 43.74%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Argus raised their price objective on Lockheed Martin to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Alembic Global Advisors downgraded Lockheed Martin from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $489.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on Lockheed Martin from to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Buckingham Research lifted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $450.00 to $507.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $406.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $442.47.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

