TD Asset Management Inc. Sells 208,085 Shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

TD Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 14.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,230,974 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 208,085 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $146,289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 138.9% in the fourth quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 258 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Knuff & Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart in the third quarter worth $36,000. 30.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.91, for a total value of $9,852,350.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,783,450 shares in the company, valued at $322,629,689.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.50, for a total value of $5,825,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 321,205 shares of company stock worth $37,671,790 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 50.22% of the company’s stock.

WMT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research lowered Walmart to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective (up previously from $125.00) on shares of Walmart in a report on Thursday, November 14th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $138.00 price objective (up previously from $128.00) on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Walmart from $127.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.81.

NYSE:WMT traded up $3.41 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $116.32. 5,194,650 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,256,459. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $115.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $117.16. Walmart Inc has a one year low of $96.53 and a one year high of $125.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $328.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.42.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.05). Walmart had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 18.16%. The business had revenue of $141.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share. Walmart’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Walmart Inc will post 5.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 11th will be given a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 10th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Walmart’s payout ratio is 43.00%.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

