TD Asset Management Inc. Sells 242,572 Shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

TD Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 21.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 907,534 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 242,572 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.30% of Yum! Brands worth $91,416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital One National Association bought a new position in Yum! Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $253,000. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in Yum! Brands by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 425,993 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $42,910,000 after acquiring an additional 4,328 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in Yum! Brands by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 430,132 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $43,327,000 after acquiring an additional 48,242 shares in the last quarter. Shelton Capital Management lifted its stake in Yum! Brands by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 3,349 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Yum! Brands by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 297,906 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $30,008,000 after acquiring an additional 12,516 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Yum! Brands alerts:

Shares of NYSE YUM traded up $3.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $94.36. 1,441,852 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,050,126. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.53. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.56 and a 52 week high of $119.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $102.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.00.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The restaurant operator reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 13.90% and a net margin of 23.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. This is a positive change from Yum! Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.96%.

Yum! Brands declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, November 21st that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the restaurant operator to buy up to 6.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on YUM shares. Deutsche Bank started coverage on Yum! Brands in a research note on Friday, February 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $97.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets restated an “average” rating and set a $108.00 price objective on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Cowen cut Yum! Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $117.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 price objective on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Sunday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.42.

In related news, President David W. Gibbs sold 1,530 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.43, for a total value of $153,657.90. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 43,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,345,204.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Greg Creed sold 45,113 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.35, for a total value of $4,617,315.55. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 194,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,919,254.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates in three segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Taco Bell Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, and Mexican-style food categories.

Recommended Story: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for Yum! Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum! Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.