TD Asset Management Inc. Sells 295,650 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

TD Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 11.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,239,442 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 295,650 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. owned 0.20% of Micron Technology worth $120,437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 73,370,753 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,831,377,000 after buying an additional 717,819 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 47,746,271 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,567,794,000 after buying an additional 501,020 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 256.9% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 18,507,152 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,091,353,000 after buying an additional 13,321,570 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 9,655.1% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,641,070 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $411,055,000 after buying an additional 7,562,741 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,078,305 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $273,112,000 after buying an additional 112,181 shares during the period. 78.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Micron Technology news, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.97, for a total transaction of $1,139,400.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 301,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,170,473.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $264,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 83,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,032,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 48,800 shares of company stock worth $2,744,300. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Micron Technology stock traded up $3.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $54.96. 22,522,780 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,217,720. The company has a market cap of $60.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.21. Micron Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.14 and a fifty-two week high of $61.19.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 18th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.78 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 17.01% and a return on equity of 11.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 35.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.97 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Wedbush raised shares of Micron Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Longbow Research upped their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Micron Technology from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $73.00 in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.17.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

