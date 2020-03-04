TD Asset Management Inc. Sells 45,826 Shares of Ingersoll-Rand PLC (NYSE:IR)

TD Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Ingersoll-Rand PLC (NYSE:IR) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 948,732 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 45,826 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. owned 0.40% of Ingersoll-Rand worth $126,106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IR. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Ingersoll-Rand by 1.7% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 16,159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,991,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Ingersoll-Rand by 3.6% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 24,324 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,996,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new stake in Ingersoll-Rand during the third quarter valued at approximately $93,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Ingersoll-Rand by 20.1% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 579,409 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $71,389,000 after purchasing an additional 97,049 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its position in Ingersoll-Rand by 1.4% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 60,594 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,256,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE IR traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $31.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,407,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,147,191. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The business’s 50 day moving average is $135.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $127.97. Ingersoll-Rand PLC has a 12-month low of $30.67 and a 12-month high of $146.85. The firm has a market cap of $6.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.03 and a beta of 1.40.

Ingersoll-Rand (NYSE:IR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.42 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.16 billion. Ingersoll-Rand had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 6.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.32 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Ingersoll-Rand PLC will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.80%.

IR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cfra upped their price objective on Ingersoll-Rand from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ingersoll-Rand from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $138.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Ingersoll-Rand from $138.00 to $134.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $134.00 price target on shares of Ingersoll-Rand in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Ingersoll-Rand from $154.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.94.

In other Ingersoll-Rand news, EVP David S. Regnery sold 10,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total transaction of $1,436,010.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,537,551.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Paul A. Camuti sold 10,710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.19, for a total value of $1,415,754.90. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 70,804 shares in the company, valued at $9,359,580.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 281,332 shares of company stock worth $38,000,966 over the last 90 days. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Ingersoll-Rand

Ingersoll-Rand Plc designs, manufactures, sells, and services industrial and commercial products. The company operates through Climate and Industrial segments. The Climate segment offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; and water source heat pumps.

