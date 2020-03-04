TD Asset Management Inc. Sells 55,326 Shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

TD Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in Loews Co. (NYSE:L) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,706,476 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 55,326 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.57% of Loews worth $89,573,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of L. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Loews by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,005,207 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,039,014,000 after acquiring an additional 700,123 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Loews by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,132,683 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $59,455,000 after acquiring an additional 19,508 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Loews by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 909,759 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $47,752,000 after acquiring an additional 83,326 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Loews by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 505,691 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,033,000 after acquiring an additional 1,981 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Loews by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 502,261 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,364,000 after acquiring an additional 22,435 shares during the period. 61.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Loews news, insider Jonathan M. Tisch sold 18,427 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.75, for a total value of $972,024.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $791,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark S. Schwartz sold 6,319 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.99, for a total transaction of $341,162.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,102.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,661 shares of company stock valued at $2,260,534 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 14.20% of the company’s stock.

L stock traded up $1.19 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $48.27. 631,143 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,140,392. Loews Co. has a one year low of $43.97 and a one year high of $56.88. The stock has a market cap of $14.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.77 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Loews (NYSE:L) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The insurance provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. Loews had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 4.90%. The firm had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.28) earnings per share.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th will be given a $0.0625 dividend. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 25th. Loews’s payout ratio is presently 7.00%.

L has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Loews from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Loews from $71.24 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Loews from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.00.

Loews Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. It operates through CNA Financial Corporation; Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc; Boardwalk Pipeline Partners, LP; and Loews Hotels Holding Corporation segments. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability insurance coverages and products; surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risk services.

