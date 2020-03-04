TD Asset Management Inc. Sells 6,569 Shares of Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

TD Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 451,551 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 6,569 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $108,856,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bangor Savings Bank lifted its stake in Amgen by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 3,361 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $810,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC lifted its stake in Amgen by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 8,379 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,020,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC lifted its stake in Amgen by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 3,585 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $864,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Amgen by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,883 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balentine LLC lifted its stake in Amgen by 36.1% during the 3rd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 181 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP David Piacquad sold 9,264 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.93, for a total value of $2,130,071.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 425 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.72, for a total value of $99,331.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,165,795.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on AMGN shares. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Amgen from to in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Sunday, February 2nd. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Citigroup raised their price objective on Amgen from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Cfra raised their price objective on Amgen from $215.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $237.23.

Shares of Amgen stock traded up $9.00 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $213.42. 2,297,928 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,586,667. Amgen, Inc. has a 12-month low of $166.30 and a 12-month high of $244.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.58, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $224.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $218.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.17. Amgen had a return on equity of 85.52% and a net margin of 33.57%. The firm had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.04 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.42 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Amgen, Inc. will post 15.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $1.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. This is a positive change from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.18%.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

