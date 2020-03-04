TD Asset Management Inc. Trims Holdings in Brookfield Property Partners LP (NASDAQ:BPY)

TD Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in Brookfield Property Partners LP (NASDAQ:BPY) (TSE:BPY.UN) by 12.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,129,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 573,396 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.94% of Brookfield Property Partners worth $75,562,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Brookfield Property Partners by 275.1% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 528,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,658,000 after purchasing an additional 387,481 shares during the period. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Brookfield Property Partners by 30.9% in the 4th quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 453,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,770,000 after purchasing an additional 107,209 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Brookfield Property Partners by 346.1% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 124,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,279,000 after purchasing an additional 96,757 shares during the period. Resource America Inc. boosted its stake in Brookfield Property Partners by 48.5% in the 4th quarter. Resource America Inc. now owns 225,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,113,000 after purchasing an additional 73,461 shares during the period. Finally, OTA Financial Group L.P. bought a new position in Brookfield Property Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,159,000. 55.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Brookfield Property Partners alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ BPY traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.40. 1,352,609 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,996,650. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.54 billion, a PE ratio of 9.16 and a beta of 0.96. Brookfield Property Partners LP has a one year low of $15.78 and a one year high of $21.22. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.52 and its 200 day moving average is $18.91.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.665 per share. This is an increase from Brookfield Property Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 15.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity downgraded Brookfield Property Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Brookfield Property Partners in a research note on Sunday, February 9th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Brookfield Property Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.33.

Brookfield Property Partners Profile

Brookfield Property Partners, through Brookfield Property Partners L.P. and its subsidiary Brookfield Property REIT Inc, is one of the world's premier commercial real estate companies, with approximately $87 billion in total assets. We are leading owners, operators and investors in commercial real estate, with a diversified portfolio of premier office and retail assets, as well as interests in multifamily, triple net lease, industrial, hospitality, self-storage, student housing and manufactured housing assets.

Featured Article: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Property Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Property Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.