TD Asset Management Inc. Trims Stake in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

TD Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 740,165 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,127 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. owned 0.68% of Globe Life worth $77,902,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in Globe Life by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 96,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Globe Life by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,354,000 after acquiring an additional 2,340 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new position in Globe Life during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,631,000. Busey Wealth Management raised its position in Globe Life by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 53,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,630,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duality Advisers LP raised its position in Globe Life by 90.7% during the fourth quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 34,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,598,000 after acquiring an additional 16,257 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Globe Life stock traded up $2.91 on Wednesday, reaching $94.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 458,217. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.98. Globe Life Inc. has a 52-week low of $80.14 and a 52-week high of $111.43. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Globe Life had a net margin of 16.80% and a return on equity of 10.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.56 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Globe Life Inc. will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider John Henry Rogers, Jr. sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.67, for a total value of $411,262.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,750 shares in the company, valued at $411,262.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Carol A. Mccoy sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.96, for a total value of $989,640.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 104,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,440,568.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,750 shares of company stock valued at $1,948,103 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.64% of the company’s stock.

GL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine cut Globe Life from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Barclays restated a “sell” rating and issued a $84.00 price objective on shares of Globe Life in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.25.

About Globe Life

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

