TD Asset Management Inc. Trims Stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

TD Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 558,484 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 10,495 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $122,280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Savior LLC purchased a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Anderson Fisher LLC increased its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 590.0% during the 4th quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 138 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 136.7% during the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 142 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors own 93.41% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on VRTX. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $250.00 to $251.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird cut Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $210.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, BidaskClub raised Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $255.63.

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, Director William D. Young sold 20,000 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.93, for a total transaction of $4,378,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,417,057.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Paul M. Silva sold 25,630 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.92, for a total value of $5,610,919.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 34,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,556,461.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 122,108 shares of company stock valued at $27,901,159 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

VRTX traded up $17.32 on Wednesday, reaching $245.58. 101,335 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,553,831. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $235.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $206.59. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $163.68 and a fifty-two week high of $249.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.61 and a quick ratio of 3.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.23 billion, a PE ratio of 54.22, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.32.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.49. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 20.97% and a net margin of 28.27%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 62.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene.

