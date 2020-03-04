TD Asset Management Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

TD Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,490,050 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 59,424 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. owned 0.28% of Occidental Petroleum worth $102,615,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Veritas Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the third quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 32.3% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,122 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. 77.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OXY traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $32.73. The company had a trading volume of 10,663,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,332,471. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The business has a 50-day moving average of $41.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.70. The company has a market cap of $29.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.37, a P/E/G ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.05. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 1 year low of $29.64 and a 1 year high of $68.83.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $6.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.37 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 4.82% and a negative net margin of 2.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.22 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be given a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is 217.93%.

In related news, Director Jack B. Moore purchased 12,900 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $38.61 per share, for a total transaction of $498,069.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 129,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,988,527.83. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Edward Jones raised Occidental Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $42.00 to $37.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Tudor Pickering upgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.83.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

