Tdam USA Inc. Acquires 2,904 Shares of Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB)

Tdam USA Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) by 7.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 43,359 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,904 shares during the quarter. Tdam USA Inc.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $1,743,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 35,572 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 90,595 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,641,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 15,435 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $620,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 6,986 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beaton Management Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. now owns 6,864 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 77.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE SLB traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.85. The stock had a trading volume of 1,145,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,353,609. The firm has a market cap of $38.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.68. Schlumberger Limited. has a twelve month low of $25.45 and a twelve month high of $48.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $34.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.35.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a negative net margin of 30.80% and a positive return on equity of 6.77%. The firm had revenue of $8.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 11th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.45%. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is presently 136.05%.

In related news, insider Rajeev Sonthalia bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $35.24 per share, for a total transaction of $35,240.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $487,333.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SLB shares. Cowen downgraded shares of Schlumberger from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Bernstein Bank started coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $27.10 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Schlumberger from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.10.

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization segment offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; petro technical data services and training solutions; and integrated management services.

