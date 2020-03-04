Tdam USA Inc. Acquires 5,863 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Tdam USA Inc. boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 76.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,496 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,863 shares during the period. Tdam USA Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,616,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 334.4% in the fourth quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 265 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 238.3% in the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 362 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. 74.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lowe’s Companies stock traded up $4.83 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $113.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,531,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,631,412. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $91.60 and a 1-year high of $126.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.50, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $120.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $114.98. The company has a market cap of $85.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.73, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.26.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The home improvement retailer reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.03. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 5.93% and a return on equity of 173.56%. The business had revenue of $16.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 6.58 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Nomura restated a “buy” rating and set a $137.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. Lowe’s Companies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.15.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

